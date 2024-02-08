Home

Mohammed Shami Wins ‘Sportsman Of The Year’ At Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Shami recalled his old days when he had no facilities. The speedster also thanked everyone who contributed in his success.

New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami won the Sportsman of the Year award at sportstar ACES Awards 2024. Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. He got 24 scalps in the tournament.

“I am from a place which has no facilities. My journey has hinged on luck, effort, and support from my family and friends. I am grateful for everything — even a person who has contributed 1 per cent to my success,” Shami said.

Chess player R Vaishali won the ‘Sportswoman of the Year (individual) award’. Vaishali helped the Indian women’s chess team win the silver medal at the Asian Games. At the Qatar Masters 2023, she earned her final Grandmaster norm.

“It is amazing to be among so many achievers in this hall. It is truly inspiring to be here,” Vaishali said.

Shami is out of action since World Cup he is currently on a road to recovery and he will likely to miss the ongoing Test series against England.

Shami is out of action since World Cup he is currently on a road to recovery and he will likely to miss the ongoing Test series against England.