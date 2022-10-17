Gabba: Ahead of the blockbuster versus Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India took on hosts Australia in a warm-up game on Monday at Brisbane. After winning the toss Australia opted to bowl first against India After being put into bat, Rohit and CO. managed to post a mammoth 186. Indian openers gave a good start to India. Mohammed Shami who has not played any international cricket match after November 2021 came to bowl the last over against Australia as the side needs 11 runs in an over. Shami started the over Cummins scored two runs as it was a yorker that turned to be a full-toss and on the second ball as well batter managed to score two runs after that Shami scalped 4 wickets in the last four balls of the warmup match against Australia.Also Read - LIVE England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Haider Ali Departs; Ben Stokes Gets Breakthrough

When the whole country is praying for Mohammad shami to be in the playing 11 and here comes and delivers a world class bowling performance. Lala you proved again class is permanent. — Dr.vengal rao (@pachavas) October 17, 2022

Gundagardi bowling from Shami — Raj (@hindu__raj_) October 17, 2022

Ict fans after watching md Shami’s death over :- pic.twitter.com/vpBtJc2Ixl — Aditya shete (@Iam_aditya20) October 17, 2022