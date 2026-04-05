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Mohammed Shamis heroics help LSG secure first win over SRH in IPL 2026

Mohammed Shami’s heroics help LSG secure first win over SRH in IPL 2026

Mohammed Shami's impressive bowling performance helps LSG defeat SRH by 5 wickets in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

LSG defeat SRH by 5 wickets in IPL 2026

The tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where LSG defeated SRH by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Mohammed Shami’s brilliant bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and decided to bowl first and showcased a brilliant batting performance as the star LSG player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mohammed Shami, took two important wickets of SRH, as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head and gave a major setback to SRH. However, after that, star pacer Prince Yadav dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Ishan Kishan for 1 run.

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s crucial partnership for SRH

However, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy played a crucial knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Klaasen scored 62 runs off 41 balls, including five fours and two sixes. While, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 56 runs off 33 balls, including three fours and five sixes. Their great batting performance helped their side to score a competitive total of 156 runs on the board for a nine-wickets loss.

Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling performance vs SRH

For Lucknow Super Giants in bowling, Mohammed Shami took two wickets. Not only Shami, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan also took two important wickets for LSG. While, spinner Digvesh Rathi took a wicket from Liam Livingstone.

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Impressive chase by LSG batters

While, in chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh gave a good start to the team. Markram scored 45 runs off 27 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Marsh smashed 14 runs off 12 balls, including two fours. However, captain Rishabh Pant was seen batting at No.3 and he showcased a great batting performance. Pant scored 68 runs off 50 balls, including nine fours and gave a finishing touch to the game by hitting a four on Jaydev Unadkat’s delivery.

Harsh Dubey was the player who took two wickets for SRH in the game by dismissing Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad. Eshan Malinga and Shivang Kumar took a wicket in the game. But SRH couldn’t win the game and lose it by 5 wickets.

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