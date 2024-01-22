Home

Mohammed Shami’s Injury Likely to Force Him to Miss England Tests, IPL 2024? Check REPORT

Ind vs Eng: There is a high possibility, Mohammed Shami may miss the entire Test series versus England and would also be doubtful for the IPL.

Mohammed Shami was ruled out of first two Tests vs England. (File Image)

Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami, who was not picked for the first two Tests versus England due to an ankle injury, is unlikely to return to the side anytime soon. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Shami is likely to go to London to consult an expert. And the process will take about a month, which forced us to believe that there is a high possibility he may miss the entire Test series versus England and would also be doubtful for the IPL.

Shami, who finished the WC 2023 as the leading wicket-taker, is one of the key members of the Indian bowling unit and hence it will be a big setback for the side to not have his services.

Shami is likely to be accompanied by Nitin Patel, who leads the sports science department at NCA.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was then ruled out of the two Tests. However, the pacer didn’t find a spot in the squad for the first two Tests.

Not just Shami, Rishabh Pant is likely to go to London as well. Pant is expected to make a comeback in the IPL.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and England starts from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest between two cricketing heavyweights over five games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.