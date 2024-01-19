Home

Mohammed Shami’s Latest Post Sparks Second Marriage Speculation Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series – Check Viral Tweet

Mohammed Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury and is looking to make his comeback from the England Test series.

Mohammed Shami (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury that didn’t allow him to be a part of the Indian squad for the first two Test matches between India and England. However, the speedster is making a lot of buzz on the internet with his recent post from the ‘X’ account formerly known as Twitter.

Shami posted a picture wearing a traditional hat, shawl, and garland that gave him the appearance of a groom. However, it was likely a homecoming gesture from Shami’s friends. Fans below the post are asking the pacer if he is marrying again.

Recently, Mohammed Shami confirmed that his recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well, expressing hope for a comeback during India’s upcoming five-Test series against England, starting on January 25.

Despite acknowledging slight stiffness in his ankle, Shami has commenced training sessions, believing he will be ready to rejoin the action in the England series.

“My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that’s fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series,” Shami told Times of India.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was then ruled out of the two Tests. However, the pacer didn’t find a spot in the squad for the first two Tests.

Shami is likely to make his comeback from the third Test. In his absence the seam attack, led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, comprised the fiery duo of Mohammed Siraj and the promising talents of Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. The absence of Shami opened the door for these young pacers to make their mark on the international stage.

