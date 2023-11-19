Home

Sports

Mohammed Shami’s Mother Hospitalised While Son Is Playing ODI World Cup 2023 Final vs AUS

Mohammed Shami’s Mother Hospitalised While Son Is Playing ODI World Cup 2023 Final vs AUS

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife is hospitalized while her son is playing the final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami's Mother Hospitalised While Son Is Playing ODI World Cup 2023 Final vs AUS

New Delhi: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife is hospitalized while her son is playing the final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. According to the information received, it is being told that Shami’s mother Anjum Ara is suffering from mild fever. Earlier in the morning, Anjum Ara prayed for the victory of Team India.

Trending Now

Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker for India as he scalped 23 wickets so far in the marquee event. The star pacer joined India’s playing XI after Hardik Pandya’s injury during the league match against Bangladesh.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.