Mohammed Shami’s T20 World Cup 2024 Participation Depends On IPL Show: Report

New Delhi: Indian veteran speedster Mohammed Shami’s participation in the T20 World Cup will depend on his performance in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The 33-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Shami picked up 24 wickets in seven innings the legendary speedster broke several records. Currently, he is recovering from an ankle injury and will not feature in the T20I and ODIs against South Africa which will be played later this month.

However, Shami’s name has been kept in the Test squad with a star mark and the BCCI media release stated that he “is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.”.

“Whether Shami will play next year’s T20 World Cup will depend on how he fares in the Indian Premier League, where he has had two good seasons for the Gujarat Titans,” PTI added.

“It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work.”The national selectors wouldn’t have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test,” a BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Shami, in fact, came to watch one of Bengal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy games as his younger brother Mohammed Kaif is also playing. He seemed to be walking with a slight limp,” a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) source said.

