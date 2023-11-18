Home

Mohammed Shami’s Village To Get Mini Cricket Stadium, Gymnasium After India Pacer’s ODI World Cup 2023 Heroics

Mohammed Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with 23 wickets from six matches, which includes three five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami has taken three five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup 2023 so far. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Following Mohammed Shami’s heroics with the ball in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, the Amroha district administration has planned to build a mini-stadium and a gymnasium in the ancestral village of the India pacer. The development came after Shami’s 7/57 against New Zealand on Wednesday helped India qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 final. It is to be noted that Shami belongs to the Sahaspur Alinagar village, which is located in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. But he plays domestic cricket for Bengal.

“We have been sending a proposal to construct a mini stadium in the village of Mohammed Shami. In that proposal, there will also be an open gymnasium. We have sufficient land there (in the village of Shami),” District Magistrate of Amroha, Rajesh Tyagi (IAS), said.

“The (Uttar Pradesh) government passed instructions to construct 20 stadiums across the state and district Amroha’s stadium was also selected for it,” Tyagi added.

