Mohammed Siraj Adds Another Feather in His Cap; Becomes Highest ODI Wicket Taker For India In 2022

Dhaka: Mohammed Siraj has added another feather to his cap as the pacer becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket in the year 2022. The star pacer has picked up 23 wickets in 14 matches so far.

Siraj achieved this feat while playing against Bangladesh as he picked up two wickets. India is playing the second ODI against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

Bangladesh are leading the three-match series 1-0 and will need to win Wednesday’s match to clinch the series. India need to win the second ODI to force the series into a decider in the third match at Chattogram on December 10.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain.