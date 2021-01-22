India paceman Mohammed Siraj gifted himself a luxury car after returning to India from the Australia tour. Siraj impressed everyone with his bowling skills as he was the highest wicket-taker for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy -13. Also Read - Team India Coach Ravi Shastri Calls Mohammed Siraj Find of The Tour, Lauds Pacer For Fighting Personal Loss And Racist Attacks in Australia

Siraj posted a couple of videos on his Instagram story where he flaunted his new BMW sedan.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut in Boxing Day Test and from there on he never looked back and lead the pace attack in the final Test at the Gabba in the absence of senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Ahead of the mega-series, Siraj lost his father on November 20 in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, the paceman was in Australia at that time and didn’t attend the funeral of his father due to the quarantine rules, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the historic series, Siraj also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane Test to laid a foundation of the memorable win.

Siraj didn’t go home after landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, he directly visited the graveyard to gave his last respect to late father Mohammed Ghouse.

After picking his maiden five-wicket haul, Siraj remembered his father and said hope his father could have been there to watch him shine in Indian jersey.

“My dad had wished that his son would play and the entire world would watch him. I hope he could have been there to watch this day. This is because of his blessings that I have got a five-wicket haul in Tests. I am speechless and can’t express my feelings in words,” Siraj said in the post-match presentation.

He has also been retained by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Siraj also got selected amongst the 16-member squad for the first two Tests against England. The four-match Test series will commence from February 5 in Chennai.