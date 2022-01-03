New Delhi: India seamer Mohammed Siraj may have done his hamstring in the second last over of the first day’s play between India and South Africa played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in what can turn out to be deciding factor in the Test match.Also Read - Virat Kohli Dropped From Playing XI? Fans React While Comparing Incident With Footballer Mesut Ozil

Siraj was troubling South African captain, Dean Elgar, in the final quarter of the day's play and just when he was beginning to look threatening, he had to walk off the field with the physio which through the naked eye looks to be a hamstring injury. Although there has not been any official verdict on his injury, the Indian camp would hope it is not too serious since India doesn't have much to defend in the first innings after getting bowled out for 2o2 in the final session of play.

Yikes, looks like Mohammed Siraj snapped his right hamstring with 7 balls left on Day 1 😳 #INDvsSA @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/z6ndbYACWN — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) January 3, 2022

The pitch seems to be assisting the seamers and this wicket, in particular, will suit Siraj more who just seemed to getting into his groove before the injury happened. Earlier, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also hit in the gloves and the physio had to come running in with the magic spray. Whether or not it has any impact on Ashwin’s bowling, we might have to wait and see.

For India, Mohammad Shami picked up the lone wicket of Aiden Makram who was trapped right in front and the umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger. India would have got the second breakthrough of the day, had Rishabh Pant not dropped Keegen Petersen off Jasprit Bumrah bowling.

India would be hoping to fire on all cylinders in the first session of the second day’s play, failing which South Africa has every chance of taking a good first-innings lead that would put the visitors under a lot of pressure, even more so as regular captain Virat Kohli was ruled out earlier in the day with an upper-back spasm. Kohli is expected to be fit for the third and final Test starting January 11 2022.