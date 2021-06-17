Southampton: On the eve of the inaugural World Test Championship final, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the XI that would take the field on Friday at Southampton. The playing XI was on expected lines, but the one factor that caught the eye of fans was that fast bowler Mohammad Siraj – who was phenomenal against Australia and England recently – did not find a place in the XI. Also Read - WTC Final: We Have Our Bases Covered, Says India Skipper Virat Kohli
It is also a little surprising because the Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri had during an audio lead was overheard discussing the prospect of playing Siraj. Also Read - Ind vs NZ Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTC 2021 India vs New Zealand in India
Here is how fans reacted to Siraj getting snubbed: Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction WTC Final 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain Fantasy Tips - India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021, Playing 11s From Ageas Bowl, Southampton at 3:30 PM IST June 18 Friday
Siraj was not picked in the final XI as experienced Ishant Sharma got a place along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Thus, the Indian team picked a balanced side for the World Test Championship final.
India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.