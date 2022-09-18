IND vs AUS T20Is: Twitterati started slamming Indian Cricket team selectors after the reports came that Umesh Yadav joined the Indian squad in place of Covid-Hit Mohammed Shami Twitterati slammed the selectors for not adding Mohammed Siraj to the squad against Australia. India will play 3 T20Is against Australia in Mohali from September 20 to 25, and on September 28, October 2, and October 4 the men in blue will play against South Africa will be the last T20Is that India play before the World Cup next month.Also Read - Watch | Virat Kohli Lands in Mohali Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia, Pics Goes Viral

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of upcoming India vs Australia series after testing positive for Covid-19. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the veteran pacer has not reached Mohali for the 1st T20I. According to the reports, Umesh Yadav joined the Indian squad in place of Shami. Also Read - Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: India's Ex-Skipper New Look Ahead of India vs Australia T20I Series

Here is how Netizens reacted on social media: Also Read - Gautam Gambhir, Mathew Hayden Dismiss Debate On Virat Kohli's Batting Position, Say Former Skipper Should Bat At No 3 For India

So u will discard siraj the bowler?

Bro talk with sense.

From when r we removing bowlers on their batting ability? — Mehul Mathur (@MehulM99) September 18, 2022

I think siraj is better option 🤔 https://t.co/VZj7ey1aMp — Surya Prakash Reddy (@SuryaPr22083074) September 18, 2022

No offense for umesh but y not siraj? — Ricky goswami (@Rickygoswami142) September 18, 2022

However, There has been no official announcement from the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) as of yet. However, there is a good chance that the Mohammed Shami will feature in the South Africa tour of India which will be played right after the Australia series.