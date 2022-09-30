Guwahati: Mohammed Siraj has been added to the Indian T20I squad for the ongoing South Africa series as a replacement for premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The announcement of the addition of Siraj was made public in the morning on Friday ahead of the second T20I. The decision has not gone down well with the fans who feel Mohammad Shami, who has now recovered from Covid, was a better choice. Fans reckon it is a call that lacks clarity and the team may pay a price for it soon. Some also feel that it is puzzling to see Shami being ignored again.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series

Here are some of the tweets that poured in after BCCI’s announcement: Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone

This siraj inclusion makes close to 0 sense from a planning and management POV. Shami who had covid has tested negative as per various news reports – so why is Shami not just brought back into the squad. Or is he unfit – if so is he still in the plans? #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup2022 — Vyom Nanavati (@vyom_nanavati) September 30, 2022

Also Read - Umran Malik Trends On Twitter As Reports of Jasprit Bumrah Being Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup Emerge Online, See Tweets

Why is #Shami being ignored??🤔 though Siraj is a good choice too But overall it’s not a good look for bumrah that he has not managed his workload. Not being fit for a marquee event like this in Australia is poor management https://t.co/PvTqMsqdMw — Sam Nathan (@tweet2days) September 30, 2022

Shami best tha yaar .. — Ranbir Dutta ⚪ (@ranbir012) September 30, 2022

A report in PTI also suggests that India’s premier pacer Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well. That is a major blow to India’s chances considering how lethal Bumrah can be.