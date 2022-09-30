Guwahati: Mohammed Siraj has been added to the Indian T20I squad for the ongoing South Africa series as a replacement for premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The announcement of the addition of Siraj was made public in the morning on Friday ahead of the second T20I. The decision has not gone down well with the fans who feel Mohammad Shami, who has now recovered from Covid, was a better choice. Fans reckon it is a call that lacks clarity and the team may pay a price for it soon. Some also feel that it is puzzling to see Shami being ignored again.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series
Here are some of the tweets that poured in after BCCI’s announcement: Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone
Also Read - Umran Malik Trends On Twitter As Reports of Jasprit Bumrah Being Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup Emerge Online, See Tweets
A report in PTI also suggests that India’s premier pacer Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well. That is a major blow to India’s chances considering how lethal Bumrah can be.