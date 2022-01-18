Paarl: Fit-again Mohammed Siraj paid a heartfelt tribute to ex-India captain Virat Kohli thanking the latter for all the support. Siraj shared pictures of his memories with Kohli while playing for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Calling Kohli his ‘superhero’, Siraj thanked the ex-India captain for all the support.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Having Compatibility Issues? Ex-Pakistan Captain Salman Butt Thinks so

His post read: "To my superhero, I cannot thankful enough for the support and encourage I get from you. You have always been a great brother to me thank you for trusting in me and believing me all these years. Seeing the great at my worst. You always my captain king Kohli 👑 (sic)".

Siraj, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has received support from Kohli during his formative years.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the press ahead of the white-ball leg, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that Siraj is fit and is available for selection.

“I think he is fine, he is practising with us. I do not see any discomfort, hopefully that stays that way. Nothing I am aware of right now but everyone seems to be okay. Hopefully, that stays that way,” Jasprit Bumrah said in the pre-match press conference.

India Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.