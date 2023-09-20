Home

Sports

Mohammed Siraj Regains No. 1 ODI Bowling Rankings Ahead Of World Cup 2023

Mohammed Siraj Regains No. 1 ODI Bowling Rankings Ahead Of World Cup 2023

After scalping six wickets in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 final Mohamed Siraj regained the number 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings.

Mohammed Siraj Regains No. 1 ODI Bowling Rankings Ahead Of World Cup 2023

New Delhi: India speedster Moahammed Siraj has regained the number one rankings in ODI cricket after his impressive six wickets haul in the recently conclued Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka.

Trending Now

Earlier in January, Siraj first grabbed the top position and was replaced by Josh Hazlewood in March, has surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss the hosts for just 50 runs and enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory.

You may like to read

outh Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is another big mover in the latest weekly update that comes just over a fortnight ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and considers performances in the last two matches of the South Africa versus Australia series and the England versus New Zealand series apart from the Asia Cup.

Maharaj, who helped South Africa become just the fifth team to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two matches, had figures of four for 33 in the final match that helped him finish with eight wickets in the series and reach 15th position, 10 places above his previous career best.

Other bowlers to move up the rankings include Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur Rahman (up two places to fourth) and Rashid Khan (up three places to fifth). England all rounder Chris Woakes is up to 11th place while South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi is in 21st position.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and England’s Dawid Malan are big movers in the batting charts. Klaasen’s cracking 174 against Australia in Centurion has lifted him into the top 10 for the first time while Malan is at a career-best 13th position after scoring 277 runs in the three matches he played in the series.

Ben Stokes has gained 13 spots and moved into 36th position with the bat after recording England’s highest ever score of 182 at The Oval.

South Africa’s David Miller (up four places to 17th), Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up two places to 28th), Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan (up five places to joint-29th) and Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey (up three places to joint-29th) are among the others to move up the batting rankings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES