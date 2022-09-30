Guwahati: The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!

Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

A report in PTI also suggests that India's premier pacer Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well.

Bumrah’s ouster from the mega cricket event comes as a huge setback for the Indian team. The ICC T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with 16 countries participating. Bumrah, who has played 60 twenty-twenty internationals, has been ruled out due to back stress fracture. Bumrah’s ouster from the team means one of the two fast bowlers on standby: Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar will get a chance to play in the ICC T20 World Cup that begins on October 16 at the Geelong Cricket Ground in Victoria, Australia.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Sources in the BCCI have confirmed that the fast bowler’s health was being monitored by the BCCI medical team. “But given his recurring back injury, the decision makers are unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players during a World Cup,” the Hindu reported. This now brings pacer Mohammed Shami in the equation for the mega cricketing event.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

