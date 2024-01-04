Home

Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Plan After Record-Breaking Spell During 2nd Test Between Ind-SA at Newlands, Cape Town

Ind vs SA: Claiming that it is easy to get carried away on such surfaces that assist seamers, Siraj said that it was important to put the ball in the right areas.

Mohammed Siraj speaks after dream day at Newlands

Cape Town: It was a ridiculous day of cricket at the Newlands on Wednesday as 22 wickets fell. While the bowlers ruled the roost at the Newlands, it was Mohammed Siraj who had a dream day in the office picking up six wickets for 15 runs in the first session of the second and final Test. After the day’s play, Siraj revealed the mindset he had. Claiming that it is easy to get carried away on such surfaces that assist seamers, Siraj said that it was important to put the ball in the right areas.

“On such pitches when there is so much swing and the pitch is misbehaving, bowlers tend to be greedy and try too many things,” said Siraj. “I think it’s important to stick to a plan and hit a certain area. If you try too much, you will put yourself and the team under pressure. On this pitch. it’s crucial to have bowling partnerships as sometimes, runs can be leaked while trying to get wickets.

“My mindset was to give a strong performance for the team and correct the shortcomings from the last Test. I realised what mistakes I had made and got it right today, and got the success. My strength is to land the ball in the right areas for a long period of time but I wasn’t able to do that in the last game. Today, I focused on my strengths and got the rewards. So I’m really happy.”

With SA trailing by 36 runs and with seven wickets in the bank, Siraj would know that Thursday – which is Day 2 – would be an important day in the context of the series and he would have to fire.

