Mohammed Siraj Sets Twitter Space Ablaze With His Heroics vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I at Napier | VIRAL TWEETS
New Zealand were 130/2 with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips going with strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession.
Here is how Twitterati hailed the Indian pacer:
It’s not Tuesday, it’s Siraj-Day!#NZvsIND
— Astitva Shukla (@AsYouNotWish12) November 22, 2022
Siraj again proving why he should have been in the team instead of shami.
— Laka Amhsahc (@AlakAmhsahc) November 22, 2022
Outstanding performance by Mohammed Siraj in the T20 series:
4-1-24-2
4-0-17-4
Wickets of Williamson, Santner (twice), Chapman, Phillips, Neesham.@mdsirajofficial#Siraj #TeamIndia #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/rLzCLgWwnM
— हर्षवर्धन सिंह🇮🇳 (@harshvardhan189) November 22, 2022
4⃣overs
1⃣7⃣runs
4⃣wickets
An impressive four-wicket haul for @mdsirajofficial 👏👏
Live – https://t.co/rUlivZ2sj9 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/DitzJcrWJp
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
Sensational bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) helped India bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the rain-delayed third and final T20I despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips at the McClean Park
Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.
