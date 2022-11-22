Mohammed Siraj Sets Twitter Space Ablaze With His Heroics vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I at Napier | VIRAL TWEETS

New Zealand were 130/2 with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips going with strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession.

New Delhi: Twitterati started hailing Mohammed Siraj for his four wickets hauls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand at Mclean Park on Tuesday. Siraj has picked up four wickets by giving 17 runs in his four overs spell against the Blackcaps. New Zealand were 130/2 with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips going with strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession.

Here is how Twitterati hailed the Indian pacer:

Siraj again proving why he should have been in the team instead of shami. — Laka Amhsahc (@AlakAmhsahc) November 22, 2022

Sensational bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) helped India bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the rain-delayed third and final T20I despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips at the McClean Park

Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.