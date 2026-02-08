Mohammed Siraj shares Suryakumar Yadav’s message before his T20 World Cup 2026 heroics, says ‘Miyan…’

Home

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj opens up about the message he received from Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav before his heroics against the USA in T20 World Cup 2026.

Star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Mohammed Siraj, who is known for his brilliant bowling performances and dynamite bowling. Recently, Siraj has captained Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy league stage for two matches.

Mohammed Siraj’s plans before T20 World Cup call

However, due to the poor performances, Hyderabad failed to qualify in the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy. After the hectic schedule, the Indian pacer decided to take a break, as he planned to travel to Madrid next week to watch a football match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. After that, he planned to spend time with his family during Ramzan before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryakumar Yadav call’s changes Mohammed Siraj’s plans

However, the destiny have some other plans as the star pacer got the call from Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. Guess what, SKY said, “‘Miyan bag pack karke aaja (pack your bags and come),'” Mohammed Siraj recalled this incident of getting a message from the skipper.

After that, star player Mohammed Siraj packed his bags for the flight and joined the Indian team at 3am in Mumbai on the opening day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, he also got the call to play in the first match against the USA.

Mohammed Siraj’s heroics against the USA

However, the whole world has witnessed Mohammed Siraj’s great bowling performance against the USA in the T20 World Cup. He bowled brilliantly and took three important wickets from Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane and gave only 29 runs.

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj had not played a T20I since July 2024. However, this brilliant performance and form will be a good signal for the Indian team ahead of the remaining matches.

Mohammed Siraj reflects on his destiny-changing moment

Mohammed Siraj reflects on his heroics for team India against the USA: “Almighty changed my destiny in 24 hours.”

“I was spending time with my family when Adrian (Le Roux, India’s strength and conditioning coach) messaged me to ask what I was up to. I told him, ‘don’t message me right now, I’m resting after playing two four-day games. I need rest.'”

