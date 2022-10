Guwahati: With nearly two weeks left for the start of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, Team India find themselves in a spot with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out of the marquee event. With the Indian team in trouble, a report in Sportstar claims that the management is going to send both Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik to Australia with the team. They would leave for Australia on October 6. The Indian team will reach Perth where there would be a week-long preparatory camp. From there, the team will go to Brisbane for their warm-up games. India would play their first warm-up game against the hosts and the second one against New Zealand.Also Read - Injured Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Travel With India's T20 WC Squad to Australia - Report

Meanwhile, BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly revealed that there is still time left for the T20 World Cup as Bumrah is still not ruled out yet of the showpiece event.

"We're monitoring Jasprit Bumrah, there's still some time left. He's not ruled out yet", Ganguly told to Rev Sportz.

As Bumrah is facing issues with his back, he will no longer be taking part in the T20I series against South Africa. Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement.