Mohammed Siraj Wins Prestigious Dressing-Room Best Fielder Medal After For Ind-SA T20Is – WATCH

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India introduces the fielder of the series award after beating South Africa in the T20Is. Mohammed Siraj won the fielder of the tournament award for his bowling performance in the recently concluded series.

This was the first outing of Mohammed Siraj after the recently concluded ODI World Cup. The speedster has missed the T20I series against Australia. The video of Mohammed Siraj receiving the medal has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

The much loved Fielding Medal 🥇 ceremony is 🔙 in a new avatar 👌 Introducing – The ‘Impact Fielder of the T20I Series’ 🙌 💪#TeamIndia | #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2023

