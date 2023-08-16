Home

Sports

Mohammed Siraj’s Motivational Message For Rishabh Pant After Batting Video Goes VIRAL is Heartwarming

Mohammed Siraj’s Motivational Message For Rishabh Pant After Batting Video Goes VIRAL is Heartwarming

Siraj, who is close to Pant, took to social media and posted a very motivational message for the Indian wicketkeeper with a picture of the two together.

Siraj to Pant (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant have been part of many famous Indian wins, who can forget about Gabba 2021? Pant, who is now recovering from a major accident, was spotted batting after a long time and that brought a lot of relief to fans. Pant looked to be moving around well while batting. Siraj, who is close to Pant, took to social media and posted a very motivational message for the Indian wicketkeeper with a picture of the two together. Siraj captioned the viral post as: “Good things are coming just keep believing.”

Trending Now

Here is the much-talked about post that is now going viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial)

Pant has not played cricket this year after he encountered an accident on New Year Eve. After multiple surgeries, Pant is now back to batting. This would also come as a reliuef for Indian fans.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023. After the surgery, Pant took to social media to update his fans about his status. The Indian wicketkeeper referred to his accident as his ‘second birth’ in a July 1 post on his social media.

Following the unfortunate accident, Pant missed big tournaments like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL and the World Test Championship. He is also going to miss the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India.

Pant has played 33 Tests and amassed 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 which features five centuries. In these 33 Tests, he has played some memorable knocks for the side. In the ODI format, he has played 30 games and scored 965 runs at an average of 34.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES