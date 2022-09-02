Kolkata: Both Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC have qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition and now the dominant sides of Group A, will be fighting for the top spot when they cross swords with each other at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Blank Panthers have won all of their matches so far, while Bengaluru FC have won twice and drawn one match and are currently at 7. Sunil Chhetri is the joint-top scorer of the tournament so far with 4 goals. His battle with Marcus Joseph will be a clash of the heavyweights. Mohammedan will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the competition, whereas the Blues will be aiming to end the Group Stages on a high. Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup match online and on TV.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Friday (September 2) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Highlights Mumbai City FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: MCFC Beat RUFC 5-1; Qualify For Knockouts

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Voot.