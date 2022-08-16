Kolkata: FC Goa begin their Durand Cup title defence by taking on Mohammedan SC in the opening match of the 131st edition of one of the oldest football tournament’s in India. The match will literally be a repeat of Durand Cup 2021 final in which the Gaurs had the last laugh. The Durand Cup 2022 lung opener clash to be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (previoulsy known as the Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata is slated for a 6pm kick-off. The Gaurs arrived at Kolkata for the tournament on Sunday ahead of the club’s third campaign at the Durand Cup, having previously played in the 2019 and 2021 editions. So far, the club have remained unbeaten in the tournament and would look to extend their solid run.Also Read - LIVE Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022: Black Panthers Look to Avenge Final Loss in Tournament Opener

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa will be played on Tuesday (August 16) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to Clinch Maiden Title

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Durand Win a Step Towards Bringing Back Kerala's Glory Days: VC Praveen

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa will be live-streamed on Voot.