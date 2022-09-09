Kolkata: In the first quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2022, I-League outfit Mohammedan SC will take on ISL side Kerala Blasters. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Mohammedan SC have looked in good form so far, winning three and drawing one of their four games. The team started with a 3-1 win over FC Goa before beating Jamshedpur 3-0 and Indian Air Force 2-0. In their final group game, the Kolkata-based outfit were held to a 2-2 draw by Bengaluru FC. Kerala Blasters FC finished second in Group D. The team from the south started with a 1-1 draw over Sudeva Delhi before losing to fellow ISL side Odisha FC 2-0. The team then came back strong to win 3-0 over NorthEast United before sealing the quarter-final spot with a 2-0 win over Army Green.Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin FC Qualify For Quarter Finals; ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters will be played on Friday (September 9) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters will be live streamed on Voot.