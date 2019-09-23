Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 Group A: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MS vs PLS TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview:

Monday will witness three major Calcutta Football League clashes, but the biggest match of the day would be played between Peerless and Mohammedan Sporting. Both the teams are placed in the top half of the points table with Peerless at the number one spot and Mohammedan Sporting in the third place. Wile Peerless has 17 points, Mohammedan Sporting has 16 points. This also means if Mohammedan Sporting wins, they surpass East Bengal and Peerless to reach the top of the table. Peerless is coming off a brilliant 2-0 victory over Bhawanipore in their last clash.

CFL 2019 – Points table:

1. Peerless – 17 points

2. East Bengal – 17 points

3. Mohammedan SC – 16 points

4. Bhowanipore – 14 points

5. Mohun Bagan – 14 points

Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless, Kolkata Derby Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is the Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When is the Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played on September 19.

What time does the Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match start?

The Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will start at 2:30 PM.

On which TV channels will the Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match be aired?

The Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be aired live on Sadhna News Bangla.

How can I watch the Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match online in India?

The Mohammedan Sporting vs Peerless Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna New Bangla.