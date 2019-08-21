Mohan Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 2: Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MB vs RKFC TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

East Bengal and Mohan Bagan will be hot favourites to set up the season’s first derby in the 129th Durand Cup final, but all eyes will be on trouble-torn Real Kashmir who will look to continue their fairytale run in the competition when the semi-finals get underway on Wednesday.

Real Kashmir will take on Mohun Bagan while East Bengal will lock horns with fellow I-League side Gokulam Kerala in the first kick-off of a doubleheader at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The summit clash is slated for Saturday.

Real Kashmir did not have a pre-season back home due to volatile political situation in the Valley.

Despite all odds, the David Richardson-coached side reached the semifinals in grand fashion.

Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

When is Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on August 17, 2019.

What does the Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match live (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match can be watched on The Star Sports Network as they have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup. The games will be telecast on television as well as digital platforms.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC match will be streamed by Addatimes/ Hotstar. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.