‘Mohit Goyat Will Emerge As Best Raider Of PKL Season 10,’ Says Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh

Puneri Paltan's raider Mohit Goyat helped his team registered consecutive victories in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

New Delhi: The Puneri Paltan registered consecutive victories in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 after defeating U Mumba 43-32 in Bengaluru on Friday. Puneri Paltan’s raider Mohit Goyat was the star player for his team with 12 points in the game.

Speaking about his performance, the Pune side’s Head Coach BC Ramesh said, “God has given Mohit a lot of kabaddi talent. He will be the number-one raider this season. Mohit is a very skillful player and I have seen very few players like him. He can raid from both ends of the mat and can also support the defence unit.”

The Head Coach further added, “We have a good starting seven and we also have a strong bench. Mohit and Aslam will be the key to our success this season. They are the pillars of the team. We have a few days off now. We’ll devise our strategies properly and try to emerge victorious in all of our home games.”

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. recorded their first win of the season after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 on Friday. The Delhi side’s defence unit scored a total of 11 tackle points, which helped the team secure a comprehensive victory.

When asked about Delhi’s defence unit, the Captain Naveen said, “Our coach has given a lot of confidence to our defence unit. If our defence unit does well then we are certain that our raiders will also pick up points. I know about our defenders’ abilities and they will keep performing better as the tournament progresses.”

Naveen further said that his team will look to work on a few aspects before their next game, “We’ll plan well for our next match against Haryana Steelers. We made a few mistakes in our last game and we’ll look to rectify those errors. We had a big lead against Bengaluru Bulls, but they managed to reduce the gap. So we’ll look into the aspects that we could’ve done better against Bengaluru.”

