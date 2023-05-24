ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Mohit Sharma ABUSED For Dismissing MS Dhoni at Chepauk During Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | VIRAL TWEETS

Mohit Sharma ABUSED For Dismissing MS Dhoni at Chepauk During Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | VIRAL TWEETS

Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni's wicket.

Updated: May 24, 2023 8:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, Mohit Sharma, Mohit Sharma age, Mohit Sharma news, Mohit Sharma ipl, Mohit Sharma wickets, GT vs CSK, GT vs CSK Live score, GT vs CSK Live updates, GT vs CSK Live cricket score, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Cricket News, GT vs CSK Highlights, GT vs CSK as it happened
Mohit Sharma ABUSED (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: It was expected that the crowd will be heavily in favour of the home side, Chennai Super Kings. That is exactly what happened when Gujarat Titans took on CSK in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the iconic Chepauk. Dhoni walked into bat in the 18th over when Ambati Rauyu perished. There was a huge roar across Chepauk as Dhoni walked out to bat amid speculations of it being his last appearance at the venue. Expectations were high and Dhoni did not live up to it as he was dismissed for one off two balls. Mohit Sharma, an ex-CSK player, picked up the prized scalp. There was pin-drop silence across the stadium when Hardik Pandya took the catch.

Also Read:

Now, Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni’s wicket. Here are some of the reactions.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.