Mohit Sharma ABUSED For Dismissing MS Dhoni at Chepauk During Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | VIRAL TWEETS
Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni's wicket.
Chennai: It was expected that the crowd will be heavily in favour of the home side, Chennai Super Kings. That is exactly what happened when Gujarat Titans took on CSK in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the iconic Chepauk. Dhoni walked into bat in the 18th over when Ambati Rauyu perished. There was a huge roar across Chepauk as Dhoni walked out to bat amid speculations of it being his last appearance at the venue. Expectations were high and Dhoni did not live up to it as he was dismissed for one off two balls. Mohit Sharma, an ex-CSK player, picked up the prized scalp. There was pin-drop silence across the stadium when Hardik Pandya took the catch.
Now, Mohit is facing heavy backlash on social space for picking up Dhoni’s wicket. Here are some of the reactions.
Im not a big fan of Mohit Sharma but my heart goes out for him who’s facing social media harassment and abuse from fixer fans💔 https://t.co/cMfExsiBTV pic.twitter.com/FEiXNR28XI
— Pallavi Paul (@Pallavi_paul21) May 23, 2023
Shameful behavior!
CSK Fans Abuse Mohit Sharma On Instagram For Dismissing MS Dhoni For 1 Run | @Thecricketloung @HashTagCricket #Dhoni #MSDhoni #CSKians dei abuse pundaigala🤦♂️ ethini content today🤣
— Pokkiri King👑💙 🗡️ LEO🦁 (@karthic65181242) May 23, 2023
