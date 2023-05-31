Home

Mohit Sharma BREAKS Silence on Last Over vs Ravindra Jadeja During CSK-GT IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023 Final: Claiming that he could not sleep, Mohit admitted that he kept on thinking what else could he have done.

Mohit Sharma on Final Over (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: While the IPL 2023 final became a day to remember for Ravindra Jadeja, it was the exact opposite for Gujarat Titans Mohit Sharma for obvious reasons. With 10 needed off the final two balls, Mohit conceded a six and boundary that helped Chennai clinch their record-equaling fifth title. Following Mohit’s show, he faced a lot of heat from fans on social media. Now, he has finally broken silence over what he went through after the horrific final two balls. Claiming that he could not sleep, Mohit admitted that he kept on thinking what else could he have done.

“My mind was very clear in what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct,” he said. And did he. In his first four deliveries in that over, he bowled all yorkers, which included a dot ball and conceded three runs,” told the Indian express.

“They wanted to know what will be his plan of action. I said I will again try to bowl yorker. People are now saying this and that but frankly it has no meaning. I knew what I wanted to do,” he added.

Mohit also reveled his plan against Jadeja for the final ball.

“I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focussed and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best,” he said.

