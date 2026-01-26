Mohsin Naqvi issues boycott threat: Pakistan to skip match against India or exit T20 World Cup 2026

Home

Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan cricket Board is planning to boycott the group stage match against India or exit the T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to boycott the group-stage match against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be played on February 15 in Colombo. Here’s a clean, news-style rephrase:

As per Geo News, the move is among several options which might be considered by the PCB to “register its protest” against the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Naqvi–Sharif talk to decide Pakistan’s T20 World Cup future

The report added that a complete withdrawal from the tournament is another option for which Pakistan might consider following an upcoming meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, is considered one of the most influential figures in Pakistan’s political landscape.

He first suggested the possibility of Pakistan withdrawing from the tournament on Saturday, after ICC’s announced Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement after the Bangladesh Cricket Board declined to send its team to India citing security concerns.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” Naqvi said. “Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes back, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding, and if they say no, then they (ICC) may invite any other team.”

Pakistan supported BCB’s venue shifting request

Pakistan was the only nation to support the BCB’s request to move Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. Naqvi called ICC’s decision to reject the proposal as an “injustice. The international governing body, however, insisted that the logistical challenge of moving games so close to the World Cup’s start was not justified by any real security threat.

A boycott of the India fixture would result in a forfeit for Pakistan. Both teams are placed in Group A alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, with only the top two will qualify for the next round. Surrendering two points against India would place added pressure on Pakistan in their remaining group matches.

Complete boycott from the tournament could carry major consequences

A complete withdrawal from the tournament could carry even more consequences. ICC officials, speaking off the record to sections of the media, have indicated that the world body is prepared to impose stringent sanctions on the PCB should it pursue such a course of action.

