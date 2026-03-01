Mohsin Naqvi unhappy after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 EXIT, Salman Ali Agha likely to be removed as captain

Home

Mohsin Naqvi unhappy after Pakistans T20 World Cup 2026 EXIT, Salman Ali Agha likely to be removed as captain

Pakistan may see a captaincy change with Salman Ali Agha likely to step down, while several senior players could have played their last T20 World Cup matches.

Salman Ali Agha likely to be removed as captain (Picture Credit: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha is likely to be removed as Pakistan’s T20I captain irrespective of the team’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, as per a report from the PTI. The report also suggested that several senior players may have played their final matches for the national team during the tournament.

Mohsin Naqvi is dissatisfied with Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign

According to report, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is reportedly dissatisfied with the way Pakistan’s campaign has gone.

“Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” the source said on Saturday.

The source further said that Naqvi has made up his mind to remove Salman of his T20 captaincy rom the T20I captaincy and will hold detailed discussions with head coach Mike Hesson and the selectors about the future of some players.

Shadab or Shaheen might replace Salman Agha

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup,” the source said.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi might be considered to replace Salman Ali Agha

The source also mentioned that Mike Hesson had advised Mohsin Naqvi ahead of the World Cup 2026 that Pakistan should search for integrating younger talent and adapting to the evolving demands of modern T20 cricket.

“So, after the World Cup, you can expect major changes in the Pakistan T20 set-up,” the source said.

Veteran Babar Azam, who has represented the Men in Green in 145 T20I, may have played his final T20 tournament. He struggled with his form throughout the campaign as scored 91 runs in four innings at an average of 22.75

