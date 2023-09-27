Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Kolkata: After getting the better of Punjab FC by 3-1 in their opening Indian Super League (ISL) match, defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant now renew their rivalry against Bengaluru FC on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium. This will be the repeat of last year’s ISL Final and Bengaluru will be without the services of their talisman and captain Sunil Chhetri due to the Asian Games 2023 national duty. The Mariners are clear favourites in today’s match considering their star-studded squad.

What is the timing of the ISL match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ?

The Indian Super League match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Wednesday (August 27) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the ISL match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC going to be played?

The Indian Super League match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the ISL match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC on TV ?

The Indian Super League match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the ISL match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC in India?

The Indian Super League match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

MBSG Squad: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari, Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

BFC Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vikram Singh, Amrit Gope, Sahil Poonia, Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Robin Yadav, Ryan Williams, Shankar Sampingraj, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Halicharan Narzary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Keziah Veendorp, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Shreyas Ketkar, Rohit Kumar, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Monirul Molla, Ashish Jha, Ankith Padmanabhan, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Curtis Main.

