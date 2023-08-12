Home

Sports

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata Derby

Here's a look at the 5 players to watch out for in Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata Derby. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: The time has come for yet another high-voltage Kolkata derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal fight for bragging rights in Asia’s most fiercest rivalry. The 2023-24 season will see it’s first Boro Match in the Durand Cup 2023 and just like last year, both the Kolkata giants are grouped against each other in the same group. This will be a crucial tie for East Bengal as they are on a 8-match losing streak against their arch-rivals in the Kolkata derby, having won their last match over them way back in January 2019. MBSG are already in a good position to qualify for the knockouts after clinching back to back wins in the Durand Cup. On the other hand, a seemingly unfit East Bengal squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in their first match against Bangladesh Army. With the odds are in favour of the Mariners as East Bengal are yet to come up with a strong XI, let’s take a look at the top 5 players to watch out for in today’s match.

Trending Now

Jason Cummings: The Australian Cummings is one of the high-profile signings of Mohun Bagan of the ongoing season from the A-League, automatically making him arguably the biggest foreign name in Indian football right now. Cummings, who has loads of experience in the Scottish Premier League and the lower divisions of English football, was in terrific form last season for Central Coast Mariners. He scored 21 goals in 29 games in all competitions, ending as the top scorer and also won the A-League. He was also part of the Australian team that featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A lot of expectations are pinned on the Australian juggernaut and has been registered finally to play in the Durand Cup. Coach Juan Ferrando will be looking to unleash his trump card against their city rivals for sure.

Armando Sadiku: The 32-year old Albanian international is another big signing for the Mariners this season. Sadiku is a former La Liga striker for Levante and even played and scored for his national team in EURO 2016. Sadiku played most of his football in Switzerland apart from Spain and have also plied his trade in Turkey, Bolivia, Poland and second division of Spain. Before coming to Mohun Bagan, he was playing for second-tier Spanish side Cartagena. With over 170 goals in his career, the fans are eagerly waiting for him to pair up with Cummings and cause havoc in the opposition in box. Keeping in mind the derby, Sadiku is also now a registered player for the Durand and he is expected to feature for the big match.

Raise your hands if you can’t wait to see Armando Sadiku in action! 🔥💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/BSkOQQaSwh — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 9, 2023

Hugo Boumous: A man, who needs no introduction to Indian Super League fans. The Frenchman made a name for himself while playing for FC Goa and has carried forward his good form for Mohun Bagan as well. He played an important role in the Mariners’ 2022-23 ISL winning campaign and he is one of those players, who can whip in good balls and score at the same time. In the last match against Punjab FC, Boumous latched onto a defensive lapse and score the winning goal for MBSG. Boumous has already scored in the derby and East Bengal know, what threat the attacking midfielder can offer.

Javier Siverio: The Spaniard Javier Siverio was the only bright spot in the East Bengal attack in their opening match against Bangladesh Army in the Durand Cup. Siverio made a switch from Hyderabad FC after spending two good seasons, having won the ISL in 2021-22. The Spaniard in his very first match for the Red and Gold Brigade didn’t waste any time to make an impact. He scored the second goal for EB from a nicely executed header and even stitched good passes with his mates till the time he was taken off. He looked very active and pounced on whatever chances he got. He will definitely be the key man for his team in today’s big clash.

He’s hungry for ILISH…And lots of GOALS! 🔥 Welcome to our home, Javier Siverio! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #WelcomeSiverio pic.twitter.com/LbQ8KgbBTZ — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) June 17, 2023

Naorem Mahesh Singh: Mahesh has been in some form for East Bengal from the last season, which made him break into the Indian national team. He didn’t disappoint for India as well as he both assisted and scored in the 11 matches he played so far and winning all international competitions he has competed till now. The 24-year old has proven himself very useful from the wings and he should play a very active role today in feeding in delight balls for Siverio. As he is currently one of the best youngsters in Indian football, East Bengal fans have a lot of hopes around the Manipur man.

Birthday wishes go out to the amiable and ever-smiling Naorem Mahesh Singh! #AmagoFans, join us in wishing the talented winger on his special day! 🎂🎉🎁🥳 জন্মদিনের অনেক শুভেচ্ছা, মহেশ! ভালো থেকো, সুস্থ থেকো ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #আমাগোমশাল #HappyBirthdayMahesh pic.twitter.com/omHg5IG5sN — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) March 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES