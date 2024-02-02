Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, ISL Live Streaming: How To Watch MBSG Vs EBFC Kolkata Derby

East Bengal had the better of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a Super Cup group stage tie last month.

East Bengal's Hijazi Meher in training ahead of Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL. (Image: EBFC)

Kolkata: High on confidence after winning the previous Kolkata Derby last month, East Bengal will be hoping to make it two in two in the ongoing year when they take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake stadium in a match of the ongoing Indian Super League on Saturday. After enduring a tough past few seasons, the Red and Golds turned a new chapter with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat as their tactician. Under the Spaniard, East Bengal first made the final of the Durand Cup, got into the top six of ISL 2023-24 standings before ending their 12-year trophy drought with the Kalinga Super Cup title last month in Bhubaneswar. The Super Cup triumph also helped them with a spot at the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Stage next season.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will have head coach Antonio Lopez Habas for the first time on the touchline in this ISL. Habas, a familiar face in the Indian football fraternity, replaced Juan Ferrando midway in the ongoing ISL as the top man of the side. In fact, Habas boasts of a good record against his counterpart Cuadrat, having played against his teams on five occasions in the ISL previously and winning thrice along with drawing once in those encounters. For the Mariners, they have to be wary about East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva, who has netted five times in 10 games in this campaign.

Head-To-Head

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have faced six time in ISL with the latter winning on all occasions. But the Red and Gold Brigade will be heading into this game as equal favourites after their resounding success in the Super Cup in Odisha last month.

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL will be played at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata from 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL live?

Live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL will be available on all Sports18 channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL?

Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal match in ISL will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

