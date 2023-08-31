Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2023 match online and on TV.

Kolkata: Former champions FC Goa (FCG) face home-side Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), in what promises to be a thrilling second semifinal here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Thursday. Both teams have been in rousing form recently and the only advantages that MBSG will have on Thursday evening will be the roaring support of the expected 30,000 plus home fans in the stands and their recent familiarity with the VYBK turf and environment over their opponents. Mohun Bagan and Goa have had contrasting paths to the semifinals. While the Manolo Marquez schooled Gaurs, topped Group D in Guwahati, remaining unbeaten and scoring a whopping 15 goals so far in their campaign, including an impressive 4-1 win over Chennaiyin in the quarters, the Green and Maroons suffered a reverse to Emami East Bengal in the group stages to qualify second from Group A. An equally impressive 3-1 win over Mumbai City FC in their quarterfinal, coming on the back of two fluent AFC Cup victories will however have reinstalled belief in the side.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played on Thursday (August 31) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

