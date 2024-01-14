Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Free Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Hyderabad FC Free Live Streaming: How To Watch MBSG Vs HFC Football Match In Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Bhubaneswar: Mohun Bagan Super Giant would be looking to make it two wins in a row in their Group A encounter against Hyderabad FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (January 14). The Kolkata giants have won their first encounter against Sreenidi Deccan 2-1. Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku were the goalscorers for MBSG. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC, after their narrow 2-3 loss against East Bengal in the first game are seeking first points in the tournament. Coached by Thanboi Sangto, Hyderabad came back into the game against East Bengal twice but couldn’t hold on as Saul Crespo scored the winner for Red and Golds. The top team from the group stage will advance into the knockout stage.

When and where Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (January 14) from 2 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Sports18 channels in India will live telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Where to get live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be available on JIO Cinema app and website.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Squads

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Arsh Shaikh; Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi; Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins; Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri; Jason Cummings

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Mark Zothanpuia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajjad Hussain; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva, and Makan Chothe

