Home

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya, AFC Cup 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: After beating Odisha FC by a convincing margin of 4-0 in their opening AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to make it two wins a row, when they face Maldives’ Maziya at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Since it’s a National Holiday, a big turnout is expected in today’s match at the Salt Lake and defending ISL champions are favourites to win the match. Maziya on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings by 3-1 in their opening fixture.

Trending Now

What is the timing of the AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya ?

The AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya will be played on Monday (October 2) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

You may like to read

Where is the AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya going to be played?

The AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya on TV ?

The AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya in India?

The AFC Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya will be live streamed on FanCode and Jio TV.

MBSG Squad: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari, Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES