Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming: How To Watch Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Football Match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been clubbed with Sreenidi Deccan, East Bengal and Hyderabad FC in Group A of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming: Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Bhubaneswar: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign against Sreenidi Deccan on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This will also be start of the Antonio Lopez Habas era at Mohun Bagan Super Giant following Juan Ferrando’s departure last week. On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan have been enjoying a good run this season in the I-League. The big match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The Kolkata giants have been put in Group A alongside arch-rivals East Bengal and Hyderabad FC. Earlier on the day, East Bengal registered a 3-2 victory over Hyderabad FC to start on a bright note. Having lost all their last three Indian Super League games, Mohun Bagan will be desperate to make a return to winning ways.

When and where will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan match in Kalinga Super Cup will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 9 (Tuesday) from 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channels will live telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan football match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Sony Sports channels will live telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan football match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

Where to get live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan football match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan football match in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be available on JioCinema App and website in India.

