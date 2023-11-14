Home

Mohun Bagan Super Giants Turned Down Opportunity To Sign Andres Iniesta For ISL – Report

The Barcelona legend was reportedly keen for a move to the Indian Super League.

Iniesta in action for UAE club, Emirates. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giants reportedly had the opportunity to acquire the signature of 2010 World Cup winner with Spain and FC Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta during his prime was one of the best players in the world and is regarded now by many as one of the best midfielders in the history of the sport. As per a tweet by TOI journalist, Marcus Mergulhao, entourage of the Spaniard offered the midfielder to Mohun Bagan for a possible move to the ISL but the Mariners couldn’t afford to take the former Barcelona man on board.

The demand from Iniesta’s side was around 8 million USD, which is a whopping 66 crores in INR. The entire value of the present Mohun Bagan team is 71 crores and the average money spent on other ISL teams is 30-40 crores INR. The Kolkata giants then had no other option to reject the opportunity.

Day 1 Representatives of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta contacted Mohun Bagan Super Giant after he decided to end his spell in Japan. Iniesta’s 8 million USD ask was just too much, so the club just responded with a smiley. End of discussion.#IndianFootball #TransferSecrets — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 13, 2023

This was during the time, when Iniesta just ended his spell in Japan with Vissel Kobe. So it’s clear now that after the move failed to materialise, the 39-year old moved to UAE club, Emirates.

The Indian Super League is a growing league in Asia and with the stars, who all have plied their trade in the past is clearly paving the way for other superstars to have a go in the league.

