Mohun Bagan To Unveil ‘Pele Gate’ At Club Tent To Pay Tribute To Brazilian Legendary Footballer

Pele breathed his last in Sao Paulo on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He had played against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata back in 1977.

Pele and Mohun Bagan Club Tent. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: To pay tribute to the achievements and memories of Pele, Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan announced that they would soon have a gate at the club tent named after the Brazilian legend who passed away on Friday.

A pall of gloom descended on Kolkata as people of the football-crazy city woke up to the death of 82-year-old, following his prolonged battle with colon cancer at a Sao Paulo hospital.

It was a ‘Black Day’ for Mohun Bagan, the country’s only club against whom the three-time World Cup winner played in an exhibition match in the twilight of his glittering career back in 1977.

The club put their flag at half mast, as their rival clubs East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in the Kolkata Maidan also followed suit. Mohun Bagan secretary Debasish Dutta announced, “We have already declared it and the work will begin soon; hopefully it will be opened to the public soon.”

Pele was a part of the New York Cosmos team that played Mohun Bagan at an exhibition match at the Eden Gardens on September 24 in 1977. Pele didn’t score a goal and the match ended 2-2.

After that Pele retuned to Kolkata in 2014 to inaugurate Durga Puja festival and once came to India in 2018.