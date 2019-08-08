Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan vs ATK LIVE STREAMING, Match Details You Need to Know

Mohun Bagan vs ATK Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch MB vs ATK TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

After winning their first match against Mohammedan in Salt Lake stadium, former I-League champions Mohun Bagan will be in their own backyard when they face ISL outfit ATK. Allt the ISL-playing sides have sent in their second team and are suffering consequences of it. ATK drew their opening match against Indian Navy and should look for full points today in a tough challenge against the Green & Maroons.

Despite winning their Durand Cup opener against Kolkata-rivals Mohammedan, the Mariners lost the next game, their first Calcutta League encounter of the season, by a comprehensive margin of 0-3 to a low key Peerless team. They would be determined to get back to the winning way and have their place in the semis confirmed, especially after arch-rivals East Bengal did the same.

Mohun Bagan vs ATK Probable Playing XI

Mohun Bagan: Shilton Paul; Gurjinder Kumar, Fran Morante, Dhanchandra Singh, Ashutosh Mehta; SK Sahil, Joseba Beitia, Surabuddin Mollick, Nongdamba Naorem; Romario Jesuraj, Salva Chamorro.

ATK: Gopi Singh, Komal Thatal, Avilash Paul (GK), Hitesh Sharma, Anil Chawan, Buanthunglun, Ashish Pradhan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Malswamzuala, Ashish Jha, Prabir Das.

Mohun Bagan vs ATK Live Streaming: When and where to watch

When is Mohun Bagan vs ATK match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs ATK match will be played at the Mohun Bagan Stadium Stadium on August 8, 2019.

What does the Mohun Bagan vs ATK match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs ATK match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs ATK match live (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Mohun Bagan vs ATK match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs ATK match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs ATK match can be live-streamed online on Addatimes.

