Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 Group A: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MB vs QEB TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Kolkata is all decked up to witness the first derby of the season with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal set to face each other in Calcutta Football League Premier Division. East Bengal would be eyeing a hat-trick of derby wins, while the Mariners look to consolidate their depleted run in CFL this season. Bagan is languishing at the seventh spot in the points table after managing to win only one in three games. The win came against BSS in their last outing with a margin of 2-1.

East Bengal, who are on fourth, have looked in good shape under Spanish Alejandro Mendez but were unlucky in the semifinal of the recently-concluded Durand Cup. The red & gold brigade was cruising through when they were beaten by Gokulam in the penalties and denied a place in the final against Mohun Baga. However, they consist of a balanced unit led by some potent forward players. Bagan, who has already conceded five goals in three CFL matches this season, would be tested.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Probable Starting XI

Mohun Bagan: Suhair, Chamorro, Naorem, Beitia, SK. Sahil, Mollick, Chullova, Gurjinder, Fran Morante, Mehta, Majumder.

East Bengal: Jaime Santos, Bidyasagar, Brandon VL, Didika, Aidara, Mahata, Ambekar, Crespi, Mehtab, Samad, Mirshad.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata Derby Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played on September 1.

What time does the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will start at 3 PM.

On which TV channels will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match be aired?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be aired live on Sadhna News Bangla.

How can I watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match online in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna New Bangla.