Mohun Bagan AC vs Quess East Bengal Live Streaming

Emotions will run high when Mohun Bagan clash with arch-rivals East Bengal in what will be the penultimate I-League derby between the traditional powerhouses of Indian football here on Sunday.

The oldest football club in India, Mohun Bagan, is all set to enter the lucrative Indian Super League from next season after their merger with ATK.

But East Bengal is struggling to find new investors and their ISL entry is still not confirmed.

The passionate fans, who outnumber the seats on most occasions at the gigantic Salt Lake Stadium, will look to make the most of the last two I-League derbies — in Sunday’s first leg and the reverse fixture on March 15.

The 130-year-old club is set to be rechristened as ATK-Mohun Bagan from June and the merger has evoked mixed response from fans.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Match Information

Date: 19th January 2020

Kickoff: 5:00 pm IST

Live Stream: DSport

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probable Lineups

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Fran Morante, Daneil Cyrus, Dhanachandra Singh, SK Sahil, Fran Gonzalez, Shubha Ghosh, Joseba Beitia, V.P. Suhair, Baba Diawara

East Bengal: Laldanmawia Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Marti Crespi, Abhishek Ambekar, Lalrindika Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Juan Mera Gonzalez, Pintu Mahato, Jamie Santos Colado, Marcos Jiménez de la Espada Martín

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: I-League Form Guide

Mohun Bagan: D-W-W-W-W

East Bengal: L-L-W-W-D

Bagan will start favourites, but East Bengal cannot be taken lightly. East Bengal has a problem in their defence and they would hope that the back four stand up to the test on Sunday.