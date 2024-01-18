Home

Sports

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV And Laptop

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV And Laptop

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match online and on TV in India.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV And Laptop

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup Free Live Streaming: Bitter foes Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with an aim to seal the semifinal spot here on Friday.

Trending Now

They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal have a slight edge on goals scored.

You may like to read

A draw will do for Carles Cuadrat’s side as they chase their first semi-final appearance in the Super Cup since the inaugural edition in 2018.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup match online and on TV in India:

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup semifinal match played?

The Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at the Main pitch at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match in the Super Cup semifinal start?

The Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal semifinal will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal semifinal in Super Cup from India?

The fans can stream the Super Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal online on Jio Cinema app.

The match will not be telecasted live on television.

Here are the probable starting XI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Shaik(GK); Basfore, Yuste, Hamill; Rai, Martins, Boumous, Petratos, Nassiri; Sadiku, Cummings

East Bengal: Gill(GK); Rakip, Maher, Pardo, Nishu; Nandha, Crespo, Chhetri, Herrer; Siverio, Silva

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.