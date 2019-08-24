Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Durand Cup Final: Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MB vs GKFC TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Heavyweights and home team Mohun Bagan will be the prime favourites to win the Durand Cup when they face Gokulam Kerala FC at the Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. If they manage to emerge victoriously it will be their record 17th title. The Mariners last won the Asia’s oldest tournament way back in 2000 when they had defeated Mahindra United 2-1 in the final. They would be hoping to put end their dry run in this tournament and win the title for the first time in almost two decades. The Kibu Vicuna-coached side would be riding high on confidence after overcoming a gritty Real Kashmir FC 3-1 in the semifinal.

Gokulam Kerala, too, would be desperate to win the third oldest tournament of the world especially after the way the won their semifinal against East Bengal. While many had anticipated a Kolkata derby, Gokulam ended East Bengal’s dream run as they rallied on to win the semifinal in penalties. The match had 1-1 after 120 minutes of play and it was the side from Kerala that held in nerves in the trying situations to earn their spot in the final. It has been 22 years since a side from Kerala laid the hands on the Durand Cup and if Gokulam manage to achieve the feat they would only become the second team from the Sout Indian state to do so.

TEAM NEWS:

Mohun Bagan Starting XI: Nongdamba Naorem, Lalchhawnkima, Sankar Roy (gk), Gurjinder Kumar (c), Salva Chamorro, Francisco Morante, SK Sahil, Surabuddin Mollick, Romario Jesuraj, Joseba Beitia, Ashutosh Mehta.

Gokulam Kerala FC Starting XI: Ubaid CK (GK), Naocha Singh, Andre Ettiene, Mohamed Irshad, Jestin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Mohammad Rashid, Marcus Joseph, Malemnganba Meitei, Shibil Muhammed, Henry Kisekka

Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

When is Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on August 25, 2019.

What does the Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match can be watched on The Star Sports Network as they have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup. The games will be telecast on television as well as digital platforms.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will be streamed by Addatimes/ Hotstar. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.