Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch MB vs MS TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting Durand Cup Match Preview: The iconic Salt Lake stadium will host the opening match of the Durand Cup. It promises to be a cracker as the two heavyweights lock horns against each other. It will be the first time that Kolkata will host the Durand Cup.

The 2015 I-League victors slipped to the fifth position last season and lost both their derby matches. As for Mohammedan Sporting, they were the last from the Big Three Kolkata teams to win the title in 2013.

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨 The much awaited #DurandCup kicks off today as @Mohun_Bagan takes on their city rivals @MDSCOfficial in a high voltage clash. #MBvMSC pic.twitter.com/hviRgVZjNX — durandcup (@thedurandcup) August 2, 2019

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match:

Where and when is Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match will be played at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time does Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match will begin at 6 pm IST.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match live (TV channels)?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match won’t be telecasted on television.

How and where to watch online Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match live streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.