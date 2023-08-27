Home

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Durand Cup 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2023 Quarter-Final on Today.

Kolkata: Winners of the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2022-23 season, Mumbai City FC will take on the might of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the support of their football-crazy fans in a blockbuster clash in the fourth and final quarter-final of the 132nd Durand Cup. The needle clash at the football-crazy city’s hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), will be eagerly watched as it pits two top teams. The Juan Ferrando-coached Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) had to undergo some anxious moments before confirming their place in the last eight. Still, fans are justified in believing that the club had done enough in the tournament to deserve their place in the knockouts. Ferrando, with two AFC Cup games on his mind, appeared outwitted by East Bengal’s Carles Cuadrat in the Kolkata Derby. However, their performances against the Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC, their other two opponents left no doubt about the quality and depth they possessed as a side. They followed up the Derby blip with two thoroughly professional wins in their AFC Cup games. The latest attacking signing Jason Cummings seems to have settled down now.

What is the timing of the Durand Cup Quarter-Final Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Sunday (August 27) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup Quarter-Final Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup Quarter-Final Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup Quarter-Final Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC will be live streamed on SonyLIV.

