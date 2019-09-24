Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Football League Premier Division 2019-20 Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch MEB vs SS TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

With time running out for Kolkata’s top football club Mohun Bagan, they will look to beat Southern Samity and climb up the ladder. Mohun Bagan is currently placed fourth in the points table with Peerless, Mohammedan Sporting and rivals East Bengal ahead of the green and maroon brigade. Bagan has been having a good run lately, winning three of their last five encounters and managing a clean sheet in those wins.

Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity, Calcutta Football League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When is the Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played on September 24.

What time does the Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will start at 2:30 PM.

On which TV channels will the Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match be aired?

The Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be aired live on Sadhna News Bangla.

How can I watch the Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match online in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs Southern Samity Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna New Bangla.